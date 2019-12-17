Resisting arrest and other recent arrests

On 12-14-2019, Thomas L. Howell, Jr., a 52 year old w/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Suspended License and No Proof of Insurance on Highway 12 West by Captain Josh Pinkard.

On 12-13-2019, James F. McMillon, Jr. a 43 year old w/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Resisting Arrest, Failure to Stop a Motor Vehicle when Officer Signal, Reckless Driving, No Motorcycle Endorsement, No Proof of Insurance, Improper Equipment, No Tag and Contempt of Court on Burdine Road by Lt. Greg Collins.

On 12-13-2019, Mickella S. Roby, a 21 year old b/f from Kosciusko was arrested for Failure to Appear on Ridgewood Circle by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 12-12-2019, James M. Dotson, a 47 year old b/m from Ethel was arrested for DUI-First Offense, No Drivers License and No Proof of Insurance on Highway 12 East by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 12-11-2019, Andrew P. Washington, Jr., a 41 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Contempt of Court on West Adams Street by Officer Robert Overby.

On 12-03-2019, Crystal W. Norwood, a 41 year old w/f from Brandon was arrested for 1st Offense Shoplifting on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Robert Overby.

On 12-03-2019, Malik E. Young, a 21 year old b/m from Carthage was arrested for Domestic-Violence Simple Assault on West Adams Street by Captain Cody Williams.

On 12-02-2019, Kodi M. Clark, a 40 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Contempt of Court on Woodland Drive by Captain Cody Williams.

On 12-03-2019, Alicia R. Breaux, a 24 year old w/f from Louisiana was arrested for Possession of Stolen Property, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance, Suspended Drivers License and Improper Equipment on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Robert Overby.

On 12-01-2019, John H. Medine, a 31 year old w/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Contempt of COurt on West Adams Street by Captain Josh Pinkard with assistance from the ACSO.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.