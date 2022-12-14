Resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and other recent arrests

On 12-10-2022, Marqualus Holmes, a 20 year old b/m from, Durant was arrested for Possession of Marijuana on Elm Street by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 12-10-2022, Jeremy Jenkins, a 18 year old b/m from Durant, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana on Elm Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 12-10-2022, Jamarious Haymer, a 18 year old b/m from Durant, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana on Elm Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 12-10-2022, Shamarion Cook, a 20 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana on Elm Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 12-9-2022, John Canales, a 18 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court, possession of Paraphernalia, and Disobeying a Police Officer on Highway 12 West by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 12-7-2022, Lauren Love, a 41 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court on East Jefferson Street by Captain Tommy Clark.

On 12-6-2022, Gregory Ward, a 59 year old w/m from Santa Barbara, CA, was arrested for Disobeying a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest at Jason Nile Park by Captain James Ward.

On 12-6-2022, Alice Self, a 75 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on Highway 35 South by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 12-6-2022, Cory Hughes, a 24 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on Highway 35 South by Captain James Ward.

On 12-6-2022, Hayden Easley, a 22 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on Highway 35 South by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 12-4-2022, Dewuan Meredith, a 18 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbance of Family on Thornton Street by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.