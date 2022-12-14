HomeLocalResisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and other recent arrests

Resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and other recent arrests

 

On 12-10-2022, Marqualus Holmes, a 20 year old b/m from, Durant was arrested for Possession of Marijuana on Elm Street by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 12-10-2022, Jeremy Jenkins, a 18 year old b/m from Durant, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana on Elm Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 12-10-2022, Jamarious Haymer, a 18 year old b/m from Durant, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana on Elm Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 12-10-2022, Shamarion Cook, a 20 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana on Elm Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 12-9-2022, John Canales, a 18 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court, possession of Paraphernalia, and Disobeying a Police Officer on Highway 12 West by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 12-7-2022, Lauren Love, a 41 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court on East Jefferson Street by Captain Tommy Clark.

On 12-6-2022, Gregory Ward, a 59 year old w/m from Santa Barbara, CA, was arrested for Disobeying a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest at Jason Nile Park by Captain James Ward.

On 12-6-2022, Alice Self, a 75 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on Highway 35 South by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 12-6-2022, Cory Hughes, a 24 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on Highway 35 South by Captain James Ward.

On 12-6-2022, Hayden Easley, a 22 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on Highway 35 South by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 12-4-2022, Dewuan Meredith, a 18 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbance of Family on Thornton Street by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Articles

School Bus Involved Wreck, Assault, and More in Attala

DUIs and Petit Larcenies in Attala and Leake Arrests

Malicious Mischief and Multiple Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests

Grand Larceny, Multiple Assaults, and Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

Prison Contraband, Stolen Firearm, Shoplifting, Multiple Assaults and Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake

Multiple Assault Arrests and Shooting into a Dwelling in Leake and Attala