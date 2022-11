On Wednesday at 5:45pm, there was a report of cows out on Hwy 19 just before Hwy 14.

At 5:54pm, there was an anxious call about a mama pig and her babies out on Hwy 14.

At 7:41pm, officers and EMS were requested to Fairground Street for a juvenile. The juvenile was transported to Baptist Attala ER.

At 7:47pm, KPD was requested to Glendale Apartments for a disturbance. One juvenile was taken into custody.