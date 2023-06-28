Retirement Reception Planned for Debra Elmore on Thursday

A retirement reception will be held for Debra Elmore this Thursday, June 29th at 5 pm at the Chancery Court Building in Kosciusko.

All are invited to attend and celebrate her 25 years of service to the public.

Ms. Elmore began working for the City of Kosciusko as a secretary in 1998 and has since served as deputy clerk for the court office, a 911 dispatcher, and her current position of terminal agency coordinator.