HomeAttalaRetirement Reception Planned for Debra Elmore on Thursday

Retirement Reception Planned for Debra Elmore on Thursday

by

A retirement reception will be held for Debra Elmore this Thursday, June 29th at 5 pm at the Chancery Court Building in Kosciusko.

All are invited to attend and celebrate her 25 years of service to the public.

Ms. Elmore began working for the City of Kosciusko as a secretary in 1998 and has since served as deputy clerk for the court office, a 911 dispatcher, and her current position of terminal agency coordinator.

 

 

1 comment
  1. Amie
    Amie
    June 28, 2023 at 7:48 AM

    Congratulating you on your retirement and a job well done 👏. Praise God on your future life journey 🙌. I love you Ms. Deb!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Blood Drive planned for June 30 at Angel Albin State Farm

Fireworks and more planned for McCool Market Day this weekend

Happening today: Kosciusko School District registration

Final regular season football game for local teams to be played on a Thursday

Sallis Homecoming Festival planned for July 1

School Bus and 18-Wheeler Involved Crash Thursday in Attala