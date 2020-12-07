Reward offered for information in connection with animal cruelty death in Attala County

In Defense of Animals, an international animal protection organization operating Hope Animal Sanctuary and the Justice for Animal Campaign in Carroll County, is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the fatal dragging of a dog in Attala County.

Attala County Deputy Zelie Shaw contacted In Defense of Animals for assistance with a cruelty case involving a dog who was found dead at the intersection of Attala Road 1154 and HWY 19 S on Thursday, Nov. 19. The dog, a female German shepherd mix, was found bound by her back feet with zip ties and heavy light blue twine attached to a green leash.

It is not clear if she was alive when dragged, but she was underweight and had clearly been abused; her body and feet had scrapes, cuts, and abrasions.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking case of animal cruelty. It is unclear exactly when the dog died, but the treatment of this beautiful animal is unconscionable, and the person responsible for this crime needs to be held accountable,” said Doll Stanley, In Defense of Animals’ Justice for Animals campaign director. “If you have any information, please contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office urgently.”

Anyone with information about the person who may have committed this crime should call the Attala County Sheriff’s Office and leave information for Deputy Zelie Shaw at (662) 289-5556.

A picture of the dog can be found here. Warning, the image may be disturbing for some viewers.