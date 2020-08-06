Reward offered for information in drive-by shooting

A reward is being offered for information relating to a drive-by shooting in Kosciusko.

On June 19, 2020, the Kosciusko Police Department responded to a call of a drive by shooting on Taylor Street.

Upon arrival, officers recovered numerous shell casings that had been shot into the home.

Kosciusko police urge anyone with information to come forward.

Information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $2500.

If you have information to help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.

You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

All tips are 100% confidential.