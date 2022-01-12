Reward offered for Vaiden Post Office robbery suspect

A reward is being offered for information on the an armed robbery at the Vaiden Post Office.

According to the U. S. Postal Inspection Service the robbery happened Saturday, Jan. 8, around 9:20 am.

The suspect is a young black male who was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and jeans. He is about 5’5” and has a slender build.

The suspect ran north from the post office after the robbery.

A sketch, drawn by Georgia Bureau of Investigation Forensic Artist Kelly Larson, has been released.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Division U.S. Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455 (say “law enforcement”), or online at postalinspectors.uspis.gov. The reference case number is 3645806.