Rivers Falling But Jackson Facing Big Water Problems

After last week’s heavy rain, rivers continue to fall in this part of central Mississippi.   The Pearl at Edinburg dropped below flood stage Monday night and is forecast to do so near Carthage Wednesday morning.   In Jackson, the Pearl crested Monday after flooding only one home but the high water is causing a bigger problem for the capital city.  There’s little or no water pressure in Jackson because the main treatment plant isn’t producing enough water.  And the water that is flowing through the pipes isn’t safe to drink.  Last night, Gov. Reeves announced that the state is stepping in to help make repairs to the plant and to provide emergency water supplies in Jackson.

