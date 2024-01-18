HomeAttalaRoad conditions still hazardous in Attala County

Road conditions still hazardous in Attala County

by
SHARE NOW
A wrecker and other motorists attempt to help a vehicle that slid into a ditch on Hwy 43 north of Kosciusko.

Road conditions in Attala County have not improved Thursday and still pose a significant threat to drivers.

Local authorities have reported to several wrecks and traffic delays to Breezy News throughout the morning.

Multiple vehicles have encountered icy spots on the roads and slid into ditches.

An 18-wheeler lost control in Sallis that caused a significant shut down of Hwy 12.

One of the main reasons for accidents is the prevalence of black ice, which is an invisible layer of ice across the road.

It is still advised to stay off the roads if at all possible.

Continue to monitor Breezy News for updates.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Stalking and Felony Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

Natchez Trace Parkway releases information on road conditions

Attala County School District: No classes on Thursday

Wednesday Update: Road conditions in Attala still unfavorable for driving

Attala County offices to open at 1:00 pm Wednesday