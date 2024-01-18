Road conditions still hazardous in Attala County

A wrecker and other motorists attempt to help a vehicle that slid into a ditch on Hwy 43 north of Kosciusko.

Road conditions in Attala County have not improved Thursday and still pose a significant threat to drivers.

Local authorities have reported to several wrecks and traffic delays to Breezy News throughout the morning.

Multiple vehicles have encountered icy spots on the roads and slid into ditches.

An 18-wheeler lost control in Sallis that caused a significant shut down of Hwy 12.

One of the main reasons for accidents is the prevalence of black ice, which is an invisible layer of ice across the road.

It is still advised to stay off the roads if at all possible.

