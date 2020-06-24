Robbery and other recent arrests

On 6-22-2020, Jessica Montgomery a 44 year old W/F from Durant was arrested for Shoplifting on Veterans Memorial Drive by Captain Tommy Pender.

On 6-19-2020, Craig Nash,a 20-year-old B/M from Ethel, was arrested for No Drivers License and No Insurance on Highway 12 East by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 6-19-2020, Emmanuel Nas, a 22-year-old B/M from Ridgeland, was arrested for Robbery by Officer Robert Overby with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

On 6-18-2020, Ethan Flanagan a 19 year old W/M from Ethel was arrested for Suspended Drivers License and No Insurance on Veterans Memorial Drive by Captain Mark Gilmore.

On 6-18-2020, Ethan Flanagan a 19 year old W/M from Ethel, was arrested for Suspended Drivers License and No Insurance on Veterans Memorial Drive by Captain Mark Gilmore.

On 6-18-2020, Bridget Pierce a 40 year old B/F from Philadelphia, was arrested for Domestic Violence on North Jackson Street by Captain Josh Pinkard.

On 6-18-2020, Carl Houston a 31 year old B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence on North Jackson Street by Captain Josh Pinkard.

On 6-16-2020, Jason Moss, a 37 year old W/M from Kosciusko was arrested for Disturbance in a Public Place on Veterans Memorial Dive by Officer Jerry Erving.

On 6-16-2020, Kentrell McCully, a 28 year old B/M from Louisville was arrested for Reckless Driving, No Drivers License, and No Insurance on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Robert Overby.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.