Robert Pickle Places in Top Ten at International Competition

Robert Pickle, a 2023 senior at Kosciusko High School, competed in the 2022 Internation Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) competition in Nashville. Robert competed in the category of Family Medicine Physician. He has been a student of Mrs. Amy Price at Kosciusko/Attala Career Tech Center for the last two years studying health science. Robert, son of Rob and Anna Pickle, is the first student from the Kosciusko/Attala CTC Health Science Dept. to place in the top ten. After graduation, Robert plans to attend Ole Miss then further his education at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.