Roll-Over Crash, Disturbances, Reckless Drivers, and more in Attala on Friday

Friday, August 12, 2022

9:02 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a hit-and-run accident that happened in the parking lot of McDonalds on HWY 12. No injuries were reported.

10:05 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Court Square Village Apartments parking lot regarding a disturbance in progress in the parking lot.

11:25 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on Old Vaiden Road regarding reports of vandalism that occurred there.

11:32 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services were called to a one-vehicle rollover crash on HWY 12 West in McAdams near Hurricane Church. No injuries were reported.

1:15 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call requesting someone be removed from the property at Econo Lodge.

3:41 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a woman walking in and out of traffic on HWY 12 West near the Hospital.

4:03 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to an 18-wheeler driving recklessly on HWY 12 in Sallis. Callers reported that the truck turned in at Dollar General in Sallis.

