Rollover MVA on the Natchez Trace

At 4:45 am Attala Deputies, Natchez Trace Rangers, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on the Natchez Trace. The caller said it was located between Ethel and McCool on the Trace.

While en-route officers were informed that the driver had left the scene by private vehicle.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene at the 170 mile marker to find a black Ford pickup off the roadway that had rolled several times and resting on its side. Officers searched the area but no other occupants were found. Other responding emergency personnel were then cancelled.

The Natchez trace Rangers will be in charge of the investigation.