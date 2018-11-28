Rollover on 12 East

At 9:33 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on highway 12 east in front of the UPS Store. The caller said the vehicle was on its side and people were climbing out of it.

Emergency personnel arrived and said the occupants were out of the vehicle. No medial transport was given.

There is no word at this time as to the cause of the accident. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.