At 5:46 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle rollover. The caller aid it was located on Attala Road 3134 of of highway 35 north.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find the vehicle having roll and resting on its side.

Deputy Scott Walters tells Breezy News that no injuries were reported in the accident.

The Attala County Sheriff’s Department is in charge of the investigation.

