At 6:35 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA on highway 35 south in front of Kangaroo Crossing.

Units arrived on scene to find one vehicle having rolled and on it’s top.

Firefighters said one lane of traffic was blocked. No injuries were reported.

Emergency personnel cleared the scene at 7:66

The Kosciusko Police Department will be in charge of the investigation.