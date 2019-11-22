Rollover on 35 in Carmack

At 11:48 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle rollover.

The caller said the vehicle came to rest in the parking lot of the Carmack School.

Emergency personnel arrived to find the vehicle resting on its side with the driver out of the auto.

According to emergency personnel medical transport was refused.

It is believed that the slick road conditions may be to blame for the crash but there has been no official word.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.