Rollover on 4216

At 4:50 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said a vehicle rolled over on Attala Road 4216 near Wayne’s Small Engine Repair.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that the road was completely blocked.

According to Deputies only minor injuries were reported and no medical transport was given.

There has been no word on the cause of the accident.

The Attala County Sheriff’s Department will be in charge of the investigation.