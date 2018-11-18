Rollover Sends One to OCH

At 5:30 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Providence Volunteers along With Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle rollover MVA. The caller said it was on Attala Road 5105 just off of highway 14 east. The driver said they think that they had a broken arm.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that the driver was not entrapped but needed assistance exiting the vehicle.

One patient was transported priority two to OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

All units cleared the scene at 7:15 pm. There has been no word on the cause of the accident. The Attala County Sheriff’s Department will be in charge of the investigation.