5:55 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a vehicle that had wrecked and rolled on Attala Road 1140/Jamison Road at the intersection of Attala Road 1122/Nile Road. No driver was reported to be at the scene of the crash.

1:27 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a minor two-vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 12 near Wendy’s. No one was injured.