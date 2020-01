A benefit for Roonie Bishop will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Attala County Coliseum beginning at 9:00 am.

The festivities for the day include a car, truck, and bike show, a bake sale, and an auction.

There will also be live entertainment by 51 South and Big Earl from Pearl.

Concessions will be available.

For more information, contact BW Lee at 601-416-0427 or Deedee Cobb at 662-582-1668.