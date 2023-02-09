Roof work begins at Attala County Library

The roof at the Attala County Library is getting a much-needed replacement, with work by Dixie Roofing in Winona to begin in February.

Library staff will work with the construction team to remain open to the public as much as possible during the process, which could last several months.

However, patrons may need to use an alternate entrance or parking spot during their next visit.

Additionally, the library’s meeting room will be unavailable to the public until work is completed.

“We are so thankful to the Attala County Board of Supervisors for approving this project and are thrilled that work on the roof will begin soon,” said Attala County Librarian Charla Grace. “We appreciate the patience of our patrons during this exciting time for the library.”

The public is encouraged to follow the library’s Facebook page for updates on the project, visit midmisslib.com/attala, or call 662-289-5141.