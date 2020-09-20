Rotary Club Donates Dictionaries to Greenlee Third Graders

On Wednesday, September 16th, 2020, the third-grade students at Greenlee Elementary School participated in the Annual Dictionary Project hosted by the Rotary Club of Kosciusko. Every third-grade student was given his or her own dictionary as a part of this project. Dr. Larry Routt, from the Rotary Club of Kosciusko, explained via virtual presentation what a dictionary is, how the students would use it, and the importance of utilizing it. Although virtually was not the most ideal, the teachers and students were very thankful that the Rotary Club went above and beyond to ensure these students were still able to participate in this project. These dictionaries are a great resource for the students to use during their third-grade year and beyond.