Rotary Club Donates Welcome Sign to Kosciusko

The Rotary Club of Kosciusko has donated a new "Welcome to Kosciusko" sign. The sign is located on Highway 35 North at Blackjack Road. Pictured from left to right: Riley Hudson, Robert Autry, Rotary District Governor Mark DiBiase, Curtis Turnbo, Michelle Nicholson, Darren Milner, Andrew Frank, Melissa Boswell Townsend, Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle, and Assistant Rotary District Governor Brooke Eaves, Welcome to Kosciusko sign donated by The Rotary Club of Kosciusko