Runoff election today, polls open from 7 am to 7 pm

Voters in Mississippi will head to the polls today to vote in Democratic and Republican runoff elections.

The Republican ballot is highlighted by a race between Tate Reeves and Bill Waller for the party’s nomination for governor.

Other races on the Republican ballot include runoffs for attorney general and northern district transportation commissioner.

Locally, the Democratic Ballot will see several runoffs.

Current Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail is facing Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew in a runoff for sheriff. There is no Republican challenger in this race, so the winner of the runoff will win the office.

Other Democratic runoffs on the ballot include:

Chancery Clerk: Taylor Casey and Latosha Rene Brown

Constable (east): Scott Walters and Zelie Shaw

Supervisor (District 2): Billy Coffee and Terry Ray

Supervisor (District 4): Kary Ellington and Willie Perteet

Sample ballots can be found here.

Polls are open 7:00 am-7:00 pm., and voters are required to show a driver’s license or other government-issued photo identification.