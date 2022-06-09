Runoffs Set In Three Congressional Districts

The chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party is urging voters to go back to the polls in three weeks to finish the job of selecting nominees in three Congressional races. Frank Bordeaux calls them “high stakes races”. Two of the runoffs involve Republican incumbents. In the Third District, Congressman Michael Guest faces Michael Cassidy, after trailing Cassidy by 287 votes in Tuesday’s primary according to the final, unofficial numbers. In a seven-way race in the Fourth District, Congressman Steven Palazzo led his closest challenger by almost 3,300 votes but will face Mike Ezell in the runoff. And in the Second District, the final results from Tuesday show Brian Flowers with a lead of more than 1,400 votes over Ronald Eller—and they’re now preparing for a runoff to decide which Republican will challenge Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson in the general election.