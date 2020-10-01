Sales of Mississippi lottery tickets exceeding expectations

Sales of Mississippi lottery tickets are surpassing estimates for the new fiscal year, with proceeds averaging about $10 million or more a week. That’s according to the private corporation that runs the Mississippi Lottery. Since the new budget year started July 1, the lottery has brought in $18.3 million for the state, after money taken out to pay out winnings and other expenses. Mississippi began selling lottery tickets Nov. 25 and Powerball and Mega Millions national lottery games Jan. 30. From November through June, Mississippi Lottery Corporation transferred $70.7 million to the state treasury, even with the coronavirus shutdown reducing sales. (AP)