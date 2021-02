The Town of Sallis will have a new mayor.

Longtime mayor Jack Ables did not run for re-election this term.

The only candidate to qualify was alderman Brent Busbea.

Cindy Cochran qualified for Busbea’s open alderman position.

All the other incumbent aldermen also qualified for their positions.

Complete list of candidates:

Mayor

Brent Busbea

Aldermen

Gloria Bordelon (Incumbent)

Linda Hutchinson (Incumbent)

Luke Eaton (Incumbent)

Shannon Lewis (Incumbent)

Cindy Cochran.