Sallis Christmas Parade lineup

The Town of Sallis will hold its Christmas parade Monday, Dec, 13

Parade Line Up Order

  1. Fire Department
  2. 2.Attala County Sheriff Department
  3. 3.Town of Sallis
  4. 4.Beat 4 Supervisor Willie Perteet

WALKERS

  1. Omega Sigma Zeta Chapter, Carthage, MS
  2. 6.High Lo Riders

Antique Cars

  1. Elroy Landfair
  2. Machelle Harmon
  3. Timothy Bentley
  4. Columbus Bentley
  5. Arthur Rockett
  6. Kalyn Davis
  7. Zack Nash
  8. Percy Lewis
  9. Michael Bentley
  10. Kevin McAdams
  11. Wilson Jackson
  12. Johnathan Estes
  13. Danny Clark
  14. McAdams High School Band
  15. Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club

ATVs/Motorcyles

  1. Machelle Harmon
  2. Harman Hunting Club
  3. Carlton Weeks
  4. King Riders

Trucks/Floats

  1. CAB Transportation
  2. Kevin McAdams
  3. M&T Auto
  4. Attala County Self Help
  5. Jireh World Wide Ministry
  6. McAdams High School
  7. Presto Design Creation
  8. New Centeridge MB Church/ HIMG
  9. New St. James Church of God in Christ
  10. .Aldy Farms
  11. DJs Fish House
  12. The Cobbins Brothers
  13. Katherine’s Bright Beginning Academy
  14. Weatherby Family
  15. Chewie & Friends
  16. Girl Scout Troop #3271
  17. Lexington Police Department with Santa

Horses

  1. Bennie Mosley

