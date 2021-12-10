Sallis Christmas Parade lineup

The Town of Sallis will hold its Christmas parade Monday, Dec, 13
Parade Line Up Order
- Fire Department
- 2.Attala County Sheriff Department
- 3.Town of Sallis
- 4.Beat 4 Supervisor Willie Perteet
WALKERS
- Omega Sigma Zeta Chapter, Carthage, MS
- 6.High Lo Riders
Antique Cars
- Elroy Landfair
- Machelle Harmon
- Timothy Bentley
- Columbus Bentley
- Arthur Rockett
- Kalyn Davis
- Zack Nash
- Percy Lewis
- Michael Bentley
- Kevin McAdams
- Wilson Jackson
- Johnathan Estes
- Danny Clark
- McAdams High School Band
- Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club
ATVs/Motorcyles
- Machelle Harmon
- Harman Hunting Club
- Carlton Weeks
- King Riders
Trucks/Floats
- CAB Transportation
- Kevin McAdams
- M&T Auto
- Attala County Self Help
- Jireh World Wide Ministry
- McAdams High School
- Presto Design Creation
- New Centeridge MB Church/ HIMG
- New St. James Church of God in Christ
- .Aldy Farms
- DJs Fish House
- The Cobbins Brothers
- Katherine’s Bright Beginning Academy
- Weatherby Family
- Chewie & Friends
- Girl Scout Troop #3271
- Lexington Police Department with Santa
Horses
- Bennie Mosley