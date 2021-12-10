Sallis Christmas Parade lineup

The Town of Sallis will hold its Christmas parade Monday, Dec, 13

Parade Line Up Order

Fire Department 2.Attala County Sheriff Department 3.Town of Sallis 4.Beat 4 Supervisor Willie Perteet

WALKERS

Omega Sigma Zeta Chapter, Carthage, MS 6.High Lo Riders

Antique Cars

Elroy Landfair Machelle Harmon Timothy Bentley Columbus Bentley Arthur Rockett Kalyn Davis Zack Nash Percy Lewis Michael Bentley Kevin McAdams Wilson Jackson Johnathan Estes Danny Clark McAdams High School Band Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club

ATVs/Motorcyles

Machelle Harmon Harman Hunting Club Carlton Weeks King Riders

Trucks/Floats

CAB Transportation Kevin McAdams M&T Auto Attala County Self Help Jireh World Wide Ministry McAdams High School Presto Design Creation New Centeridge MB Church/ HIMG New St. James Church of God in Christ .Aldy Farms DJs Fish House The Cobbins Brothers Katherine’s Bright Beginning Academy Weatherby Family Chewie & Friends Girl Scout Troop #3271 Lexington Police Department with Santa

Horses