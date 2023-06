The annual Town of Salllis Homecoming Festival is Saturday, July 1.

Food, crafts vendors, and more will start at 8:00 am.

The annual Homecoming Parade will begin at 10:30 am. The theme for this year’s parade is “Throw Back.”

For vendor questions, contact Katrina Bentley 601-260-2654, or Kary Ellington 601-941-2090.

Visit Sallis Homecoming Festival on Facebook for more information.