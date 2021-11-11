Same Caller Reports Several Disturbances, Reckless Driver, Car Fire..

1:43 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Highway 12 East near Sonic complaining of harassment.

2:25 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to the same residence on Highway 12 East regarding reports of a disturbance.

4:05 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to the same residence on Highway 12 East near sonic when another report of a disturbance was called in.

6:31 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a reckless driver in an 18-wheeler traveling on Highway 35 North near Franks Chevrolet.

7:12 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, and MS Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 14 East near the Highway 19 turn off when they received reports of a vehicle on fire. Get the details and see photos here.