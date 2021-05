It’s almost time once again to head back to the polls.

Kosciusko City Clerk Michelle Quesnot provided Breezy News with a sample ballot for this year’s election.

Contested races on the ballot will be for Alderman in Wards 2, 3, and 4. There is also a race for Alderman At-Large.

Click here to view the complete 2021 Election Sample Ballot.

The 2021 Kosciusko general election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8.

All voting will take place at the Attala County Coliseum.