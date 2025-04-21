Sample ballot for Kosciusko General Election

Big Deals!
It’s almost time once again to head back to the polls.

The 2025 Kosciusko General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3.

Contested races on the ballot will be for Mayor and Ward 2 Alderman.

All voting will take place at the Attala County Coliseum.

Kosciusko City Clerk Michelle Quesnot provided BreezyNews with a sample ballot for the upcoming election. Click HERE to view the sample ballot.

Absentee Ballots will be available at City Hall on the following dates/times:

  • April 21 – May 30: Regular business hours
  • Saturday, May 24: Open 8:00 am – noon
  • Saturday, May 31: Open 8:00 am -noon..

 

