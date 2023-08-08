HomeAttalaSample ballot for today’s primary elections

Sample ballot for today’s primary elections

.Attala County Circuit Clerk Lula Thompson has provided Breezy News with a sample ballot for this year’s Democratic and Republican primary elections.

Local races on the ballots include sheriff, supervisors, tax collector, and coroner.

State races for governor, lt. governor, senator, and representative are also on the ballots.

Click HERE to view the complete sample ballot.

The 2023 Democratic and Republican primary is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Election Dates:

  • Primary Election Day: Tuesday, Aug. 8
  • Primary Runoff Election Day: Tuesday, Aug. 29
  • General Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 7

