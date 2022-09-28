Sample ballot released for upcoming November elections

The ballot is set for local political races in Attala County.

Attala County interim Circuit Clerk Lula Thompson has provided Breezy News with a sample ballot for this year’s election.

Local races on the ballot include Circuit Clerk and Attala County School Board.

Regional races for U.S. House of Representatives District two and Circuit Judge, District 5, Place 2 are also on the ballot.

There are other elections set to be on the ballot, but the candidates in those races are unopposed.

Those positions are:

Kosciusko Separate School District Trustee – Allison McBride Shuler.

Chancery Judge District 6, Place 1: Joseph Kilgore.

Chancery Judge District 6, Place 2 Kiley Kirk.

Circuit Judge District 5, Place 1: Joseph H. (Joey) Loper, Jr.

Click HERE to view the complete 2022 Election Sample Ballot.

The 2022 general election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8.