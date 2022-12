On Saturday at 3:20 p.m., Central Fire and Attala Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Highway 35 at the Yockanookany Bridge for a vehicle that had driven into the canal. EMS was also dispatched. All occupants were able to safely exit the submerged vehicle.

At 4:07 p.m., Kosciusko Fire and PD were dispatched to a three-vehicle accident on Highway 12, just east of the CTC. There was report of major damage to all vehicles, blocking both lanes of traffic. One person was transported to the hospital.