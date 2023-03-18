Saturday Baseball for Kosciusko Whippets

The Kosciusko Whippets played host to the New Hope Trojans in baseball on a cool Saturday afternoon.

After a slow start, the Trojans got on the board with a run in the third and two in the fourth. The Whippets answer with two in the bottom of the fourth and tie it up at three in the fifth. The Trojans add a run in the top of the sixth and hold it for the final 4-3.

Andrew Mancell was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Join us Tuesday evening when Kosciusko plays Louisville, always an intense rivalry and district game. First pitch is scheduled for seven p.m. The game can be found on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app. But the BEST experience is the Boswell Media Sports YouTube Channel. You can WATCH the game or enjoy the premium audio experience.