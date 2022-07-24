HomeAttalaSaturday – Fatal Accident On The Natchez Trace

Saturday – Fatal Accident On The Natchez Trace



9:26 pm – Officials responded to a one car MVA on the Natchez Trace just south of the information center. The vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree. According to Coroner Sam Bell, Kimberly Steen, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Attala County Sheriff’s Dept, Natchez Trace Park Rangers, and Baptist Attala assisted. 

