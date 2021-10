11:11 am – An official was requested on Highway 12 West for a disturbance.

1:02 pm – An officer was dispatched to East Adams for a fight in progress.

2:41 pm – Officials responded to a combine fire on Highway 19.

7:19 pm – An officer was requested to Woodberry Apartments for a disturbance.

7:38 pm – Caller called in advising an official was needed on Highway 19 North for a disturbance.