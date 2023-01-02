HomeAttalaSaturday Domestic Disturbances in McCool and Kosciusko

Saturday Domestic Disturbances in McCool and Kosciusko

On Saturday at 8:39 a.m., deputies were requested to a residence on Allen Street in McCool where a woman said she had assaulted by her husband.

At 9:40 a.m., a caller requested officers to Glendale Apartments where they said someone was selling drugs out of their car.

At 2:32 p.m., officers were requested to a residence on east Adams Street for a report of a domestic assault.

At 4:36 p.m., KPD was requested to Walmart for a detained shoplifter.  The subject was transported to the police station.

At 7:41 p.m., deputies were requested to a residence on Attala Road 4020 for a mother and grandmother fighting.

At 8:01 p.m., officers responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident where a car was in the ditch on Goodman Street at the railroad tracks.

At 10:09 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a domestic fight in progress on Attala Road 2101.

 

