12:47 pm – Officials responded to a vehicle that was all over the road coming into the city limits.

1:09 pm – Officials received a call about a grass fire on Attala Road 1116.

3:00 pm – Attala County officials responded to a bush hog on fire on Attala Road 3232.

5:47 pm – Officers were dispatched to College Street for a grass and pole fire. Both fires were put out.

7:32 pm – Caller called in advising a woods/grass fire on West Haven Drive.