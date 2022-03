5:04 am – An officer was requested to Westwood Apartments for a disturbance.

6:48 am – Ethel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire on Attala Road 5006.

2:47 pm – Officials received a call about an out of control fire on Attala Road 1008.

6:36 pm – Caller called in advising someone had broken in their house on Attala Road 5006.

8:00 pm – Attala County officials responded to a hit and run at Glendale Apartments.