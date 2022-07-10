Saturday – MVA On Attala Rd 4167

12:57 pm – Officials responded to a MVA on Attala Road 4167. No injuries were reported.

6:58 pm – Officers received a call about an electric pole on fire on West Adams. Trees were done as well.

7:00 pm – An officer was dispatched on Highway 12 East for a tree down.

7:12 pm – Officials received a cal about a one vehicle MVA on Highway 35 North. Vehicle ran off in the ditch. Unknown injuries were reported at the time.

8:28 pm – Officers were dispatched to County Road 5001 for a power line down in the roadway.