Saturday Night Car Chase Through Kosciusko

At approximately 10:04 pm Attala County Deputies received a call from Carthage dispatch, asking for assistance in a car chase that began in the town of Carthage.

When the car crossed over the county line Attala Deputies began to pursue the car as well.

The driver continued into the city limits with Carthage Police, Kosciusko Police, and Attala Deputies all involved.

The chase continued through Veterans Memorial Drive, Hwy. 12, and Hwy. 43 North.

Once the driver reached the intersection of Hwy. 43 North and Second Avenue, the vehicle crashed.

Kosciusko Police arrested the driver in front of Daylight Donuts and custody was turned over to Carthage Police.