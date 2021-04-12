Saturday-One car MVA at the intersection of Hwy 14 W and Attala Road 4002

1:08 am- Police and Sheriff were called in for a tree down on County Road 5001 near Pleasant Ridge. Tree was blocking all lanes of the roadway.

1:11 am- Caller called in to report that she lost control of her vehicle and ran off into a ditch at the intersection of Highway 12 West and on West N Street. No injuries were reported from the scene.

1:29 am- Attala Fire and Police arrived at the scene of a one car MVA at the intersection of Highway 14 W and Attala Road 4002. Caller advised it was closer to the Goodman area. No injuries.

5:48 am- Police and Attala Central Fire arrived on scene in between mile marker 166 and 167. Huge tree was down in the roadway and no traffic was able to maneuver. Natchez Trace Parkway was notified and it was handed over to them.

7:40 am- Police responded to Agape Flowers and Whitt’s because caller advised a black male was seen sleeping in one of the Agapr Flowers van