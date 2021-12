6:23 am – Attala County officials responded to a one car MVA on Knox Road. Injuries were reported on the scene.

9:14 am – Officials received a call about a two car MVA on Highway 12. No injuries were reported.

4:14 pm – An officer was requested to Tank Road for a disturbance.

5:56 pm – A caller called in advising an officer come out to Highway 429 for a disturbance.

6:55 pm – An officer was dispatched on Highway 12 East for a reckless driver.