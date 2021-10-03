Saturday – One Vehicle MVA On Hwy 14 W

1:46 am – Officials responded to a one vehicle MVA on Highway 14 West. Vehicle was in the ditch and unknown injuries were reported at the time. Nobody was inside of the vehicle.

12:13 pm – An officer was requested on Highway 43 South for some vehicle vandalism.

1:51 pm – An official was dispatched to North Jackson Street for an alarm activation.

7:02 pm – An official went to Yorkshire Apartments for a disturbance between two individuals.

7:31 pm – A deputy was sent to McBride Street for a disturbance.