Saturday – Reckless Driver On Hwy 12 West

7:36 am – Officials responded to a disturbance on Highway 19 South.

7:46 am – Officials were called to Veterans Memorial Drive about a reckless driver.

11:07 am – Officers responded to Wren Street for a domestic dispute.

11:29 am – Officials were called to Highway 12 West about a reckless driver. Driver was going at an unusual speed.

11:56 am – Officers responded to the SuperCenter on Highway 12 East for a domestic dispute.

3:26 pm – Officials went to West South Street for a domestic dispute.

5:39 pm – Officials responded to a domestic disturbance on Highway 35 North.