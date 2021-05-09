Saturday – Reckless Driver On Hwy 12 West

7:36 am – Officials responded to a disturbance on Highway 19 South.
7:46 am – Officials were called to Veterans Memorial Drive about a reckless driver.
11:07 am – Officers responded to Wren Street for a domestic dispute.
11:29 am – Officials were called to Highway 12 West about a reckless driver. Driver was going at an unusual speed.
11:56 am – Officers responded to the SuperCenter on Highway 12 East for a domestic dispute.
3:26 pm – Officials went to West South Street for a domestic dispute.
5:39 pm – Officials responded to a domestic disturbance on Highway 35 North.