Saturday – Shots fired near Tipton Street

12:40 am – Officials responded to a shooting near the Bobcat Gymnasium on Tipton Street. Two victims were reported to be injured. They were both treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Attala.

7:00 am – An officer was requested to Attala Road 3217 regarding an individual be removed from the property.

10:04 am – Officials received a call about a reckless driver on Highway 35.

11:45 am – An officer was dispatched to Tipton Street for a disturbance.

7:06 pm – Caller called in advising shots were fired in the area of the Junior High. Caller heard about six shots.