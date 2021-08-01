Saturday – Two Car MVA On Hwy 19 S And Attala Road 1167

2:30 am – Officials responded to a car versus deer on Highway 35 North. Individual was responsive. No injuries on the scene.

4:09 am – An officer was dispatched to Rent-A-Center about an alarm activation.

4:14 am – An officer received a call on North Jackson Street for an alarm activation.

4:42 am – Officials responded to Valero for a disturbance.

10:17 am – Attala County officials responded to a two car MVA on Highway 19 South and Attala Road 1167. Injuries were reported on the scene.

1:41 pm – Officials received a call about a disturbance at Kangaroo Crossing.